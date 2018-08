The centre said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat. — Reuters pic

NOUMEA, Aug 29 — A powerful undersea earthquake measuring magnitude 7 struck near New Caledonia in the South Pacific today, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The centre said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat.

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 10km, some 372km east of the New Caledonian capital Noumea. — Reuters