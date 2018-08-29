Malaysia finally a mature society after six decades, interfaith group says

Participants attend a rehearsal in conjunction with the 61st Merdeka Day celebrations in Putrajaya August 28, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Malaysians have much to celebrate this year as the country has finally shown political and social maturity, the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) said today in its Merdeka message.

The group representing five of the country’s biggest minority religions noted the change in federal government for the first time since independence in 1957, and said Malaysians can congratulate themselves for the peaceful transition.

“The MCCBCHST is proud and takes note of the fact that Malaysia is now a matured society, upholding democratic values and ready to adopt a two party political system,” it said in a media statement.

The group said the country is now in an “exciting period” with a new coalition in power.

“We place high hopes that the new government will strongly uphold the principles of freedom, justice and equality as enshrined in our Federal Constitution, while immediate efforts are made to close any racial and religious polarisation gaps which may exist within our diversity,” it added.

Malaysia marks the anniversary of its independence from colonial British rule this Friday.

The May 9 general election saw a historic government change from the Barisan Nasional coalition to Pakatan Harapan.