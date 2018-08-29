Former ‘spy agency’ chief remanded five days

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was arrested at about 4.15pm yesterday after she was called to MACC headquarters for her statement to be recorded. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) won an order to detain former Malaysian External Investigation Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid another five days for its investigation on the alleged misappropriation of election funds.

She was arrested yesterday and brought to the magistrate’s court in Putrajaya today for the remand application.

The MACC brought Hasanah, 61, to the court complex dressed in the orange jumpsuit signifying she is under the commission’s custody.

She was arrested at about 4.15pm yesterday after she was called to MACC headquarters for her statement to be recorded.

Hasanah gained prominence previously over a letter she wrote to the US’ Central Intelligence Agency soliciting its support for a Barisan Nasional victory in the 14th general election.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki had said she was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification.

In a statement yesterday, the MACC said that initial investigations revealed that her case is connected to that of the seven high-ranking government officers who were remanded for five days by the same court earlier today.

Of the seven, one is a deputy director-general of the research division of the Prime Minister’s Department, while the rest are administrative and diplomatic service (PTD) officers in Grades between 44 and 48.

