Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today, bucking the regional uptrend, as profit taking dominated trading.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.84 points weaker at 1,817.06.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 447 to 267 with 307 counters unchanged, 888 untraded and 68 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.08 billion shares worth RM595.97 million.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times index increased 0.1 per cent to 3,250.73, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.05 per cent to 28,365.8 and Japan's Nikkei 225 bagged 0.68 per cent to 22,968.18.

Back home, Panasonic topped the gainers list, rising 16 sen to RM40.16 while BAT was the biggest loser, declining 90 sen to RM34.80.

Of heavyweights, Maybank lost four sen to RM9.96 and CIMB slipped one sen to RM6.07.

Public Bank rose two sen to RM25.02, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM9.57 while Tenaga was flat at RM15.72.

Among actives, Vivocom was unchanged at three sen, Sapura Energy gained 1.5 sen to 36.5 sen while My E.G bagged 11 sen to RM1.48.

The FBM Emas Index gave up 74.46 points to 12,739.88, the FBMT 100 Index erased 73.06 points to 12,537.1, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 88.24 points to 12,870.17 and the FBM 70 lost 108.06 points to 15,246.83.

The FBM Ace Index, however, gained 12.71 points to 5,395.42.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 41.04 points weaker at 17,849.68, the Industrial Index eased 15.88 points to 3,232.89 and the Plantation Index declined 43.15 points to 7,563.15. ― Bernama