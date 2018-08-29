Avicii’s website turned into a digital memorial

Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, aka Avicii. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — The family of the late DJ Avicii has turned his official website into a digital memorial where fans can share their memories of the Swedish artist, NME reports.

The Bergling family has turned Avicii’s website into an online memorial, where fans of the late Swedish DJ can share their memories of him and stories of what he meant to them.

DJ Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died in April aged 28. He was considered one of the world’s best DJs.

Avicii’s hits include the 2013 track, Wake Me Up, featuring the singer, Aloe Blacc.

Watch the video for Wake Me Up by Avicii on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews