Greek passenger ferry docks at Piraeus after fire, no injuries

Passengers, who were onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry during a fire, are transferred outside the terminal at the port of Piraeus, Greece, August 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

PIRAEUS, Aug 29 — A passenger ferry with 1,016 people onboard arrived at the port of Piraeus in the early hours this morning after it reported a fire while en route to Chania, on the island of Crete, and was forced to return, the Greek coast guard said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, a coast guard official told Reuters.

The Eleftherios Venizelos, carrying 875 passengers and 141 crew, was sailing off the island of Hydra when it notified the coast guard around midnight that a car parking compartment had caught fire.

The ferry has docked in Piraeus and passengers are leaving the vessel, the official said.

A Reuters witness saw passengers in lifejackets walking down a sideway stair, while fumes were still coming out of the ship.

Firefighters were deployed at the pier. — Reuters