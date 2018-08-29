6,000 participate in full dress rehearsal for Ipoh Merdeka parade

Participants rehearsing for the state-level National Day celebration in front of the Ipoh Town Hall, August 29, 2018. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 29 ― The final full dress rehearsal for the state-level National Day celebration in front of the Ipoh Town Hall involving 6,000 participants kicked off at 7am and will end at 12 noon today.

Several roads in the city have been closed for the rehearsal. They are: Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab, Jalan Istana, Jalan Sultan Idris, Jalan Lahat, Jalan Dato Sagor and Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

The same roads will be closed from 7am to noon this Friday for the actual parade.

A total of 117 contingents, including government agencies, statutory bodies, schools and non-governmental organisations rehearse for the state-level National Day celebration in front of the Ipoh Town Hall, August 29, 2018.

The march-past that will take place this Friday involves a total of 117 contingents and will include representatives from government agencies, the private sector, statutory bodies, schools, universities, and non-governmental organisations.

The parade will be graced by Perak Ruler, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and his consort Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim.

Sultan Nazrin is expected to inspect the guard of honour formed by the Armed Forces at the event at around 8.15am.

Among the events scheduled for the Merdeka celebration on August 31 are musical performances by a choir and a show. Military assets will also be displayed.