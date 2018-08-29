Kesha shares the artwork for her upcoming single ‘Body Talks’

Kesha arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — The American artist took to Instagram to share the artwork for her forthcoming single in collaboration with the British rock band, The Struts.

The Tik Tok singer has a new single called Body Talks in the pipeline, in collaboration with the British rock band, The Struts.

The artist has now teased the single’s cover artwork on Instagram. It features Kesha dressed in a white suit and holding a gold-coloured microphone, alongside members of the band.

Kesha released her third album, Rainbow in 2017, following previous releases, Warrior and Animal. The star recently released an Apple Music documentary in which she shares the vision behind the album.

Watch the trailer for Rainbow — The Film on YouTube here. — AFP-Relaxnews