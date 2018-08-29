TooFaced expands scented ‘Peaches and Cream’ makeup series

A screengrab from TooFaced co-founder Jerrod Blandino’s Instagram account shows the new ‘Peaches and Cream’ range. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — TooFaced is feeling peachy this fall, thanks to its new scented makeup launch.

The cruelty-free cosmetics company is adding to its cult “Peaches and Cream” line with a trio of new products, reports Hello Giggles.

The brand’s co-founder and chief creative officer Jerrod Blandino has been excitedly teasing the new range on Instagram, revealing that the new goodies include a “Sugar Peach Wet and Dry Face & Eye Palette”, a “Peach Lip Scrub”, and a “Peach Lip Balm”. The products are set to launch on September 4.

Not only is the new palette TooFaced’s first makeup product that has been designed to be used both wet and dry — it is also infused with a peachy fragrance. “It smells as good as it looks!” Blandino told Hello Giggles in an interview. The lip scrub and lip balm also incorporate the scent.

TooFaced is fast making a name for itself as the go-to brand for fun, scented makeup products — a reputation it doubled down on earlier this month with the launch of a 53-piece “Tutti Frutti” series that included eye, lip and face products imbued with the fruity fragrances such as pineapple, cherry and grapefruit. The brand isn’t the only beauty label to find inspiration in the humble peach, either — cosmetics entrepreneur Kim Kardashian also tapped into the trend this summer with the launch of a KKW Fragrance “Kimoji Peach” perfume that incorporated notes of peach, nectarine, jasmine petals, peach blossom and vanilla. — AFP-Relaxnews