Myanmar rejects UN probe on Rohingya abuses

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi holds a talk with scholars at Yangon University in Yangon, Myanmar August 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

YANGON, Aug 29 — Myanmar rejected the findings of a UN probe alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya, a government spokesman said this morning, in the country’s first response to a damning report on the crisis.

“We didn’t allow the FFM (the UN Fact-Finding Mission) to enter into Myanmar, that’s why we don’t agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council,” which gave its scathing assessment on Monday, said spokesman Zaw Htay, according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper. — AFP