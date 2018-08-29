Javier Bardem, Dev Patel back with Ermenegildo Zegna for fall campaign

Javier Bardem and Dev Patel star in the Ermenegildo Zegna campaign. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — The Ermenegildo Zegna fashion house has once again signed up the actors Javier Bardem and Dev Patel to front the fourth instalment of its “Defining Moments” campaign, for fall 2018, reports Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), yesterday. The two actors previously posed for the luxury label last season.

The two world famous actors are back fronting ads for the Italian label in a campaign themed on friendship. With its “Defining Moments” series, Ermenegildo Zegna seeks to highlight the intimate, positive and genuine friendship between two people, in particular, two men.

This fourth instalment is shot by renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean in Madrid, Bardem’s hometown. It comprises several short films, as well as a series of still shots. The first images revealed by the luxury label show Patel phoning Bardem to tell him that he is coming to Madrid. Although the call goes unanswered, the British actor is nonetheless prepared to visit his friend in the Spanish capital.

The new campaign showcases pieces from the latest Zegna Luxury Leisurewear and Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX collections.

As well as Bardem and Patel, the Italian label’s “Defining Moments” campaign has previously featured Robert De Niro and Benjamin Millepied. — AFP-Relaxnews