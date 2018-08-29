Jockey launches new premium intimates line

Jockey’s Modern Mix women’s collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — Jockey is stepping up its game this fall, with a new premium line of underwear and tops.

The intimates and apparel brand has unveiled “Jockey Signature”, a luxurious menswear and womenswear series made using elevated fabrics.

The new womenswear collection, dubbed “Modern Mix”, will feature the brand’s classic silhouettes but with a twist, and will include a woven boxer, a string thong, string high-cut, boy-styled Y-Front hipster, a bralette, a tank and a cropped t-shirt. All pieces have been designed for mixing and matching and come with a flexible waistband for maximum comfort. Men, meanwhile, will get four new collections, including the “Pima Cotton”, “Cotton Modal Stretch”, “UltraMesh” and “Modal ComfortPro”.

“The Jockey Signature collection is an elevated product offering with supreme attention to detail,” said Laetitia Lecigne, Jockey Creative Director, in a statement. “The Signature brand is rooted in premium fabrics, superior design elements and Jockey quality craftsmanship.”

Since being founded in 1876, Jockey has established itself as a global brand and now retails in more than 145 different countries. It has recently focused heavily on sustainability issues, particularly when it comes to packaging design.

The Modern Mix collection will be priced from US$13 (RM53) to US$20, while the Jockey Signature Men’s collections will retail for between US$30 and US$38. — AFP-Relaxnews