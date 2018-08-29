Vinyl reissue in store for Feist’s ‘Let It Die’

The Canadian artist Feist will be touring Europe in September. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — The Canadian artist has announced a new vinyl reissue of her 2004 album, Let It Die, according to Pitchfork.com.

The music website reports that the record will be available from September 6 via Vinyl Me, Please. It will be pressed on green vinyl and will feature a new cover by the artist Heather Goodchild.

The artist recorded Let It Die in 2003 and 2004 with Chilly Gonzales and Renaud Letang.

The Canadian singer is embarking on a short European tour in September with dates in Salisbury, UK, September 2, followed by Brussels, Belgium, September 4, then Paris, France, September 5. The artist then heads to Portugal, playing September 8 in Braga and September 9 in Lisbon.

Feist’s latest album, Pleasure, was released in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews