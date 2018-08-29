Johor Umno says fine it bestowed land seized over unpaid taxes

On Monday, Osman was reported saying that the Johor government could take action by seizing land bestowed to Umno which was found to have owed backdated tax arrears of RM330,077 since 2006. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — Johor Umno has no issues if the state government wants to reclaim land bestowed to the party provided the actions is justified, said Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad.

However, he said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian’s administration must show transparency and fairness on the matter.

“The action should not be selective in only targeting Johor Umno as the same action must also be imposed on all parties who had tax arrears or have failed to develop their land accordingly,” said Hasni in a statement late last night.

“I am sure the state government and the mentri besar does not want to be perceived as being unprofessional in this respect.

“But whatever the state government’s view of Johor Umno, the party will continue to give our best service to the people of the state,” he said.

Hasni, who is also the state Opposition leader, explained that every gift and contribution to Umno, that includes land, would be translated into the form of programmes that benefit those that are in need.

He said such initiatives require not only time and effort, but also planning and sound judgment.

“Johor Umno is not a profit-based capitalist movement. So, any development process to be carried out on land that was bestowed to the party must be done in the best possible way for the benefit of the surrounding community,” said Hasni.

On Monday, Osman was reported saying that the Johor government could take action by seizing land bestowed to Umno which was found to have owed backdated tax arrears of RM330,077 since 2006.

Osman also revealed that Johor Umno owned a piece of bestowed land that was not developed within the agreed timeframe of two years.

In addition to that, he said the owner sold the land to another party such as a developer.