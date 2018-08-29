Netflix reaches deal with bestselling author Harlan Coben

US writer Harlan Coben pictured in Cannes, France, for the October 2014 edition of TV industry trade show MIPCOM. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Fourteen novels from crime fiction author Harlan Coben are getting the Netflix treatment, including his next publication, March 2019’s Run Away.

Netflix and US author Coben have already undertaken the production of May’s original missing persons thriller Safe, in collaboration with French TV network Canal+, and now the streaming giant and crime fiction author are teaming up again for over a dozen further adaptations.

Following the 1990 publication of debut novel Play Dead, Coben has sold more than 75 million copies of his 30 books, 14 of which are self-contained stories.

The other 16 follow the exploits of either sports agent and de facto investigator Myron Bolitar or, in a spin-off intended for young adult readers, Myron’s nephew Mickey.

However, the Bolitar novels are excluded from the Netflix deal.

Coben created and executive produced on Safe and is to occupy a similar dual role on the other projects.

Prior to Safe, three of Coben’s standalone novels had been given the film or TV treatment.

His 2001 thriller Tell No One served as the basis for a 2006 French language feature, before 2003’s No Second Chance became 2015 miniseries Une chance de trop, and 2004 novel Just One Look was turned into 2017 miniseries Juste un regard.

He also cooked up an original crime drama, 2016’s The Five, for British subscription TV network Sky. — AFP-Relaxnews