Rais Yatim: Expose BR1M abusers

Tan Sri Rais Yatim says it is unfair to label BR1M as a political bribe to all. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 ― The government should form a panel to weed out unqualified recipients of the rebranded 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), said Tan Sri Rais Yatim.

The New Straits Times reported the former minister as saying it was unfair to label the cash handout as a political bribe to all.

“The aid is not a bribe. I do not think Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meant it that way,” he was quoted as saying.

“Those who are unable to work due to disabilities, joblessness or unfortunate circumstances deserve government aid.”

Rais agreed, however, that the aid payment could be considered a bribe when given to those who did not need it.

He suggested that the prime minister was referring to this segment of recipients, who form the bulk of those getting the cash aid.

“If we continue to give them aid, then they will become lazy and this is not good,” he said.

On August 26, Dr Mahathir said the government would reduce BR1M payout before eventually stopping it.

The move was criticised by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who formalised the cash payment.