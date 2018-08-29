Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

There's little buying interest for the ringgit at opening of trade. – Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today on a lack of buying interest, said a dealer.

At 9am, the local note traded at 4.1020/1050 versus the greenback from yesterday's close of 4.0950/0980.

The dealer said concerns over the trade war between the United States and China also continued to hold sway over the market.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against a basket of other currencies.

It improved against the British pound to 5.2756/2819 from 5.2834/2893 yesterday and rose against the yen at 3.6865/6899 from 3.6879/6916.

The local note depreciated against the euro at 4.7932/7983 from 4.7920/7963.

Against the Singapore dollar, the ringgit saw little change at 3.0062/0091 from yesterday’s close of 3.0062/0095. — Bernama