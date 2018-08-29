Minister: Authorities yet to verify Musa Aman’s medical report

Datuk Liew Vui Keong says no verification has been made by the government doctor on the validity of Tan Sri Musa Aman’s medical reports. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — Local investigators have not authenticated medical reports submitted by former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman to justify his extended absence from Malaysia where he was wanted by the police.

In a report by Utusan Malaysia, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said medical reports were issued by a hospital in the United Kingdom and a private hospital in Malaysia.

“No verification has been made by the government doctor on the validity of the medical reports,” he said.

Liew also said the verification process and time taken would depended on the request made by the Attorney-General’s Chamber for the purpose.

Musa reportedly left for London on May 16, after political nemesis Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal wrested the state government from him and was sworn in as chief minister on May 12.

During the time, Musa was sought by the police over alleged criminal intimidation of Sabah’s Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, over the swearing-in of the chief minister on May 10.