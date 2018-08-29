Google can side-step Trump by taking cue from Amazon's playbook

The new Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California November 13, 2015. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — Alphabet Inc’s Google could probably use some advice from Jeff Bezos right now.

Donald Trump’s Tuesday morning tweets — accusing Google of rigging results about him — seem to place the search engine at the top of the president’s most wanted list, a position familiar to Amazon.com Inc and its chief executive officer.

Google responded that its search feature “is not used to set a political agenda” and doesn’t bias results toward any political ideology. The company’s shares closed down 0.8 per cent.

The tech giant could consider taking a page from Bezos’s book, or more likely his Kindle, and let the matter drop. In late March, Amazon saw as much as US$53 billion (RM217.1 billion) erased from its market value in one day after Trump was said to be “obsessed” with regulating the e-commerce company. Amazon kept quiet, recovered its losses within a month and has traded higher ever since.

To be sure, Google may not be as popular with consumers as Amazon, and any scrutiny from the president could weigh on its sentiment on Wall Street.

Trump yesterday warned that Google — along with Facebook.com Inc and Twitter Inc — “better be careful” as the companies “are treading on very, very troubled territory.” Google is due to face lawmakers at a hearing on Russian election meddling on Sept 5.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump ....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!

