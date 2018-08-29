Nine players from Asian Games U-23 football squad called up to senior team training camp

File picture showing the national U-23 football team on their first day of national duty training at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya July 30, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Nine players from the Under-23 squad which competed at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang have been included in the list of 24 players called up to the senior national squad training camp from Sept 3 to prepare for the 2018 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup.

According a statement from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) yesterday, the players are Akhyar Rasyid (Kedah); Adam Nor Azlin, Safawi Rasid and Syafiq Ahmad (Johor Darul Ta’zim); Irfan Zakaria and Syazwan Andik Ishak (Kuala Lumpur); Nik Akif Syahiran (Kelantan) and Syahmi Safari (Selangor) as well as overage quota player Rizal Ghazali from Kedah.

“They have been called up for two Class A international friendly matches, namely against Taiwan in Taipei City on Sept 7 and Cambodia in Phnom Penh on September 10,” it said.

Malaysia has been drawn in Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup with Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar. The competition begins on November 8. — Bernama