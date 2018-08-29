Inuit hunter killed by polar bear in Canada

A young polar bear is pictured on icy ground over deep waters in the Arctic Ocean. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Aug 29 — An Inuit hunter, who set out with two friends in search of caribou and narwhals in the Canadian Arctic, was killed after being attacked by a polar bear, federal police said yesterday.

Resources including Canadian army aircraft and a coast guard icebreaker were deployed to locate the three men from the Inuit village of Naujaat, who had been missing since Sunday.

Rescuers finally found the men on White Island yesterday.

“One of the hunters was deceased and the two others had minor injuries. The initial investigation has revealed that the hunters were victims of a polar bear attack,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

It was the second deadly polar bear attack in Canada this year: another inhabitant of the Canadian territory of Nunavut was killed in early July by a polar bear. — AFP