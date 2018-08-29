‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gameplay video lays out sci-fi ‘Grand Theft Auto’ credentials

The ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gameplay video introduces fans to some of its action, dialogue and customization options. — Picture courtesy of CD Projekt RED

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29 — A lengthy 48-minute introduction to the moment-to-moment and often graphic experiences of video game Cyberpunk 2077 has been made public following a round of private showings.

Previously seen by a select few at June’s Electronic Entertainment Expo and August’s Gamescom, and generating no small amount of praise from those privy to the previews, a commentated video showing off a work-in-progress build Cyberpunk 2077 is now available to all — its violence, very strong language and nudity notwithstanding.

Beginning with a hostage rescue and shoot-out in a grubby towerblock, and taking in wardrobe, cybernetic enhancements, driving, dialogue and weaponry in its stride, the video is an effective statement of intent from the award-winning studio behind historical fantasy adventure The Witcher 3.

By constructing a go-anywhere dystopian city with an emphasis on impressive, detailed visuals, Cyberpunk 2077 so far reads as a credible attempt to beat the Grand Theft Auto franchise at its own game.

Based on the Cyberpunk 2020 pen and paper role-playing game, it layers in simulation and conversation systems that offer players a range of options in terms of how they navigate through individual missions as well as Night City as a whole.

The Witcher 3 was first released in 2015 with two major expansion packs added over the following year.

Development studio CD Projekt RED announced Cyberpunk 2077 in 2012, but has so far declined to issue a release date for the new title.

Instead, in a statement accompanying the gameplay video’s release, studio head Adam Badowski reiterated that “what we’re releasing today was recorded from a game deep in development.”

Gunplay, hacking, user interface, character animations, in-progress locations are “still in the playtest phase,” he continued.

“Although this is probably not the same game you’ll see on your screen when we launch... this is how Cyberpunk 2077 looks today.”

Similarly, the studio hid a longer message to fans at the end of the gameplay video — perhaps mindful of the way high pre-release expectations have affected other games — emphasising that “change is inherent to video game development and there’s a ton of things being modified each day” while reiterating CD Projekt’s excitement to show the game and eagerness to receive fan feedback. — AFP-Relaxnews