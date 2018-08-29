‘Doctor Who' star Matt Smith joins ‘Star Wars: Episode IX' cast

British actor Matt Smith. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Doctor Who star Matt Smith is on track to board the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor — who also earned an Emmy nomination for his turn as Prince Philip on Netflix's The Crown — is reportedly in talks to join the cast for the next Star Wars instalment, which officially began production this month and is being helmed by JJ Abrams.

Smith will join a number of stars on set who are already confirmed for the movie, including: Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd.

This is in addition to newcomers Naomi Ackie, Logan actor Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell and Dominic Monaghan; and returning original "Star Wars castmembers, such as Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams. The late Carrie Fisher will also appear as Leia, via unused footage from 2015's The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled to bow in cinemas on December 20, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews