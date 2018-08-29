Sabah send Red Giants packing

Sabah players celebrate their win against Selangor at the Shah Alam Stadium August 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Sabah edged 33-time champions Selangor 2-1 in the group stage of the Malaysia Cup competition at the Shah Alam Stadium last night.

The result put them at the top of Group D with 10 points and also saw the Red Giants exit the competition because they have yet to secure any points with just two matches left to be played.

Sabah’s goals were netted by Puerto Rico import Hector Omar Ramos in the 52nd minute and Serbian import Rodoljub Paunovic (86th) while Selangor’s from a penalty converted by Spaniard Rufino Segovia after Sabah midfielder Mohd Azzizan Nordin handled the ball in the box.

Meanwhile, in a Group B match, Felda United FC lost 0-1 to PKNS FC at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, Bandar Tun Razak, Pahang with the winner netted by Mahalli Jasuli in the 11th minute. — Bernama