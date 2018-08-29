Balakong by-election: MCA told not to ride on Pakatan’s manifesto

PH’s candidate Wong Siew Ki said plans to upgrade road infrastructure especially widening the bridge in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn were already there, only yet to be announced by the Kajang Municipal Council. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALAKONG, Aug 29 ― MCA has been told not to ride on Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the Balakong by-election particularly on the upgrading of infrastructure in the constituency,

PH’s candidate Wong Siew Ki said plans to upgrade road infrastructure especially widening the bridge in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn were already there, only yet to be announced by the Kajang Municipal Council (MPkj).

“Don’t try to ride on our manifesto and when the work is done claim that it was because of their (MCA’s) check and balance efforts,” she told reporters after making rounds with Deputy Works Minister Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn yesterday.

Wong is in a straight fight with MCA’s Tan Chee Teong. Polling is on September 8.

Yesterday, Tan had claimed that MCA would overcome traffic congestion problems in the constituency if given the mandate in the by-election. ― Bernama