Cops: 136 reports lodged against woman over false travel packages

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 ― The arrest of a travel company director since July 18 is to assist in investigations following 136 police reports made since early March in connection with fraud claims for tourism packages involving RM2,249,317.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh said charges would be made against the woman.

“The police have detained her to enable investigations to be carried out on all 136 police reports involving victims nationwide,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The woman's husband was said to have lodged a report with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) regarding her detention. ― Bernama