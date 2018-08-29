Asian Games: Malaysia fail to win medal in track cycling event on second day

Malaysia grabbed a silver on the first day through the men’s team sprint event on Monday which featured Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 29 — The national cycling squad failed to win any medals on the second day of the sporting event at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang here yesterday.

In action at the Jakarta International Velodrome, the men’s team pursuit squad failed to advance to the final after losing to Thailand in the first heat.

Irwandie Lakasek, Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli, Muhamad Afiq Huznie Othman and Mohamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff clocked in at 4 minutes 15.768 seconds while Thailand’s Sarawut Sirironnachai, Patompob Phonarjthan, Yuttana Mano and Navuti Liphongyu recorded a time of 4:14.789.

Based on the competition’s format, only the winners of the four qualifying heats are eligible to enter the gold and bronze medal matches.

China won the gold in the event after beating Hong Kong, while Japan won the bronze medal after defeating Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match.

A similar fate befell the country’s two women riders, Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan and Anis Amira Rosidi who ended their challenge in the keirin event in ninth and 12th places respectively.

Malaysia grabbed a silver on the first day through the men’s team sprint event on Monday which featured Mohd Azizulhasni Awang, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom and Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis. — Bernama