Guterres: UN Rohingya report deserves serious consideration

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks during a United Nations Security Council meeting about Myanmar at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, August 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — A report by UN investigators saying Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with “genocidal intent,” and that the country’s commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted, deserves serious consideration, the UN secretary-general said yesterday.

Antonio Guterres told a meeting of the UN Security Council the day after publication of the report that accountability was essential for genuine reconciliation between all ethnic groups.

Without himself using the word genocide, Guterres said the report by independent experts found “‘patterns of gross human rights violations and abuses’ committed by the security forces, which it said ‘undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law.’”

“I believe this report’s findings and recommendations deserve serious consideration by all relevant United Nations bodies,” Guterres said. — Reuters