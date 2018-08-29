US Senate leader: Myanmar leader cannot be blamed for atrocities

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi holds a talk with scholars at Yangon University in Yangon, Myanmar August 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 — US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday that Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi cannot be blamed for atrocities that have occurred in that country because she does not have the powers necessary to stop military actions.

Responding to a reporter’s question, McConnell said there was no doubt that atrocities have been committed against Myanmar’s Rohingya people.

“I’ve been reluctant to join the pile-on that seeks to blame her for things that she couldn’t possibly have any impact,” he said. — AFP