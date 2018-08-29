Sepak takraw brings cheers to national contingent on 10th day of Asian Games

Malaysia's gold medallists pose for photographers during a victory ceremony for the men's regu sepak takraw at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang August 28, 2018. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Aug 29 — The Malaysian contingent continued its great run at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games with a gold and two bronze medals on the 10th day of the competition.

The men’s national inter-regu Sepak Takraw team comprising Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak (captain), Farhan Adam (feeder) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (striker) contributed the gold yesterday after beating Indonesia 18-21, 22-20, 21-11 at the Ranau Hall in Jakabaring Sports City, Palembang.

It was a significant moment for the national squad which ended its 24-year gold medal drought in the event after last winning it in the 1994 edition in Hiroshima, Japan.

National archers Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Lee Kin Lip and Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli meanwhile, added a bronze to the tally after defeating Taiwan 225-223 in men’s team compound bronze medal match at Gelora Bung Karno Archery Range in Jakarta.

Divers Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Leong Mun Yee who had only been paired two days ago, contributed the second bronze medal yesterday after finishing third in the women’s synchronised 10m platform event with 310.80 points at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

The three medals yesterday sees the national contingent’s tally standing at four gold, eight silver and eight bronze.

Malaysia’s previous three gold medals had come from the bowling and squash events.

Meanwhile, defending overall champions China are still in pole position with 97 gold, 64 silver and 45 bronze medals, followed by Japan (43-38-61) while South Korea rank third (32-40-46).

The Malaysian contingent will continue its medal hunt in several events on the 11th day of the competition tomorrow, including track cycling, paragliding and diving. — Bernama