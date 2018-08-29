Perak govt apologises over Sukma 2018 video debacle

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said that this happened because the committee did not do proper vetting before uploading the clip on social media. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 29 ― The Perak government has made an open apology over a 19-second video clip on the 2018 Perak Malaysia Games (Sukma) which is said to be copied from another clip titled Taipei in Motion 2017, made by a production company in Taiwan.

The issue has gone viral on social media.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How told a press conference here yesterday that this happened because the committee did not do proper vetting before uploading the clip on social media.

However, he said it was meant to be only a trailer and not the official video clip for the Games which kicks off on September 14.

Taipei in Motion 2017 was produced for the Summer Universiade that was held in Taiwan from August 19-30 last year. ― Bernama