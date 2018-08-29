Bomb threat at Sri Pentas, no suspicious objects found

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said police received a call about a bomb threat at the Sri Pentas building in Bandar Utama around 10.12pm last night. — Picture by Malay Mail

PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 ― The Sri Pentas building in Bandar Utama here had to be vacated last night following a call about a bomb threat but police did not find any suspicious objects.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said police received a call about a bomb threat at 10.12pm from a man.

He said a bomb disposal unit from the Selangor police headquarters was immediately despatched to the scene.

“Police instructed all staff still at the building to leave and inspections did not find anything suspicious,” he told reporters at the scene.

Mohd Zani said the staff were allowed to go back in at 1.30am (this morning).

He said the case was being investigated as a criminal threat. ― Bernama