Summer is unofficially over: Starbucks PSL has landed

Starbucks is teasing its famous pumpkin spice latte. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 29 — It’s unofficial: Fall has arrived.

Starbucks has released its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte.

For the 15th year, PSL — better known as fall in a cup — is now available in Starbucks stores across the US and Canada.

Other products in the fall line-up at Starbucks include salted caramel mocha and Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte.

In the baked goods section, the theme is apple, maple and pecan with maple pecan muffins, apple cider donuts and pumpkin scones.

No word yet on when McDonald’s will be releasing its version of the PSL.

Dunkin’ Donuts has already released its fall line-up of pumpkin, maple and pecan-flavoured drinks and baked goods. — AFP-Relaxnews