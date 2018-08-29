Cannes winner 'Shoplifters' becomes Oscar entry

'Shoplifters' could succeed 'Amour' in winning both a Palme d'Or and a Best Foreign Film Oscar. — Picture courtesy of Gaga Corporation/Wild Bunch

TOKYO, Aug 29 — Japan has put forward Palme d'Or winner and box office smash Shoplifters as its entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 91st Academy Awards.

Palme d'Or winner at the 2018 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, it brought its writer, editor and director Hirokazu Kore-eda a second Cannes accolade in five years, following the 2013 success of Like Father, Like Son.

It follows the fortunes of a family living in poverty and one which, despite having to shoplift in order to scrape by, opens their home to an abandoned orphan girl.

Cannes's 2016 Palme d'Or winner, The Square, was one of five films on the subsequent Best Foreign Film Oscar shortlist. Similarly, Michael Haneke's The White Ribbon was the German submission for 2009 and made it to the final five, as did Laurent Cantet's The Class for France the year before.

Haneke's Amour was the most recent Palme d'Or winner found worthy of the Foreign Film Oscar, having won it for Austria in 2012.

Best Foreign Film submissions are announced according to a pre-arranged schedule, with the South African, Colombian and Ukrainian selections due on August 29, and Germany's on August 30.

Iran, whose Asghar Farhadi has directed two Best Foreign Film winners (A Separation, 2011 and The Salesman, 2016), is to make known its choice on September 1. All submissions are to be made known before October 1, 2018.

The 91st Academy Awards take place on February 24, 2019, with nominations announced a month before on January 22. — AFP-Relaxnews