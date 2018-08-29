'Eve': Jessica Chastain's film switches directors

US director Tate Taylor at the Deauville film festival, France September 2011. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Tate Taylor, director of The Help, has come on board for Jessica Chastain project Eve following the departure of Matthew Newton.

He has been named as the new helmer of Eve, an action movie in the works from Jessica Chastain's production company and to star the actress herself.

In 2011, The Help provided Chastain with one of her early movie roles and widespread critical recognition thanks to an Oscar nomination.

Taylor got back together with Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Alison Janney and Ahna O'Reilly with future Black Panther Chadwick Boseman for James Brown biopic Get on Up, steered the opening episode of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin comedy Grace and Frankie, and directed an adaptation of Paula Hawkins crime thriller The Girl on the Train.

Meanwhile, Chastain led Zero Dark Thirty, for which she scooped a second Oscar nom, and went on to co-star or star in Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, The Martian, Miss Sloane and Molly's Game. — AFP-Relaxnews