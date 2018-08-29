Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat better than BR1M, says Pakatan’s Seri Setia candidate

Halimey said households with monthly income below RM3,000 in Selangor fell under the IPR initiative. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — The “Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat” (IPR) programme that has been around for 10 years in Selangor is better than the 1Malaysia People’s Aid because it offers more advantages to the target groups like women and mothers, said Halimey Abu Bakar, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Seri Setia by-election.

He said households with monthly income below RM3,000 in Selangor were cared for under the IPR initiative.

In Seri Setia, he said, 30 per cent of the women who had registered as voters had received aid under the first phase of the programme.

“Of the 26,972 or 50.42 per cent of women voters (in Seri Setia), 30 per cent or more than 8,000 voters have received the aid,” he told his daily press conference at PH’s main operations room here today.

Besides the IPR, Selangor also has an aid programme called “Penggerak Wanita Berdaya” (PWP) besides the Institut Wanita Berdaya (IWB) which were set up to draw up policies and strategies to raise the socio-economic status of women in Selangor.

Halimey is involved in straight fight with Dr Halimah Ali of PAS. Polling is on September 8. — Bernama