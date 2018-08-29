Man found dead in hotel in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — A man was found dead with bruises all over his body in a hotel room in Sungai Chua, Kajang near here today.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yusoff in a statement here said the 25-year-old man was found lying motionless in his room by housekeeping staff at 8am.

The body was sent to the Serdang Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have classified the case as murder.

In Ipoh, police saved 18 foreign workers believed to be victims of human trafficking in a raid at factory in Kampung Kepayang today.

Perak CID chief SAC Yahya Abd Rahman said 17 of them were men, mostly Bangladeshis, and a Myanmar woman, aged from 20 to 40 years, and that police also detained three women, related to each other, to facilitate investigations. — Bernama