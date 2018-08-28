Roma midfielder Strootman joins Marseille

The 28-year-old Strootman leaves Roma five years after joining the club from PSV Eindhoven. — Reuters pic

ROME, Aug 28 ― AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has joined Olympique de Marseille in a permanent move, the Italian Serie A club said today.

The French Ligue 1 club paid €25 million (RM120.3 million) for the Netherlands international, capped 41 times.

The 28-year-old Strootman left Roma five years after joining the club from PSV Eindhoven. He made 32 league appearances last season, scoring one goal.

Marseille, ninth in the standings, travel to 10th-placed AS Monaco in the league on Sunday. Both teams have earned four points from three games this season. ― Reuters