DBS Bank employee who posted image of ripped Singapore flag no longer working there

A screenshot of the post put up by former DBS employee Avijit Das Patnaik in a Facebook group. — Picture by TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 28 — A Singapore permanent resident who sparked a public outcry after posting an image of a ripped Singapore flag on Facebook earlier this month is no longer working for DBS Bank, said his employer today.

The bank said in a statement on its Facebook page that Avijit Das Patnaik was counselled for the post, which showed a T-shirt with a picture of the Singapore flag being torn, revealing an Indian flag underneath.

“DBS strongly disapproves of such actions by our employees. At the same time, it is fair and right that all employees are given the benefit of due process,” said the bank.

“Since the incident, a disciplinary committee has been convened and as of 24 August, he is no longer with the bank.”

DBS Bank did not respond to TODAY’s queries about whether Mr Patnaik had resigned, or was terminated by the bank, as its spokesperson said “we have nothing further to share beyond the post”.

Believed to have first surfaced on Aug 14 — a day before India’s Independence Day — Mr Patnaik’s image went viral after the Indian national shared it on the Singapore Indians and Expats Facebook page, which has over 11,000 members. The image’s caption in Hindi said “Phir bhi dil hai ”, which roughly translates to “Still my heart is ” in an allusion to a popular Hindi song about love and allegiance to India.

Many who saw the post felt that it was insulting and disrespectful to Singapore, and took to DBS Bank’s Facebook page to vent their outrage. The image was later taken down.

Under the Singapore Arms and Flag and National Anthem Act, it is an offence to treat the national flag with disrespect. An individual found guilty of doing so could be fined up to S$1,000 (RM3,016).

The police are investigating the incident. — TODAY