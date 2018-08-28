Ex-aide of Penang Assembly Speaker arrested on suspicion of outraging woman’s modesty

The 40-year-old man was detained this evening at the Seberang Perai Tengah police headquarters. — Screengrab from Google Street View

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 28 — Police have arrested the former special aide of Penang State Assembly Speaker to facilitate the investigation into the allegation by a woman claiming that he had outraged her modesty last Friday.

The 40-year-old man was detained at 5pm after he came to the Seberang Perai Tengah police headquarters to give his statement.

“According to the 31-year-old woman, the incident occurred at her company’s event last Friday night.

“In the 11.15pm incident at the engineering company’s building at Jalan Rumbia here, the woman said she went to up to the office at the third floor to get a medical ointment for her friend.

“The man was said to have followed the woman before pushing her to a wall, kissed her on the lips and ran his hands all over her body including her private part,” police sources told Bernama here tonight.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code. — Bernama