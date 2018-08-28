Johari says fully supports Mukhriz as mentri besar

Johari was criticised for his comments that some interpreted as meaning he coveted the post of mentri besar. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Aug 28 — Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul today expressed his full support to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir as the mentri besar of Kedah, thus negating claims that he wants to wrest the post.

Johari, from PKR, said claims that he was willing to vacate the seat (Sungai Petani) to pave the way for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest so that when the latter becomes prime minister he would get the top job in Kedah were a misinterpretation.

“The matter arose when I was queried in Parliament why I was so willing to give the seat to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and I replied that I had no problems with that if Anwar was interested to contest there.

“I added that I can do wonders if he (Anwar) becomes the prime minister from Sungai Petani’, and what I meant by that is that if he becomes prime minister from Sungai Petani, I will be happy with the good relationship,” Johari, who is also Gurun assemblyman, said in a statement here.

He added that he would use the good relationship (with Anwar as PM) to bring greater progress for Gurun and Sungai Petani.

He had come under flak for his earlier comments with some parties interpreting it as he coveted the MB post.

Under an agreement made by Pakatan Harapan leaders, Anwar is to take over as prime minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in about two years’ time. — Bernama