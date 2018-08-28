MCA democratic, any member can contest top post, says Liow

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai speaks to reporters after the launch of MCA’s Balakong Declaration August 28, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KAJANG, Aug 28 — MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said he respected the rights of any party member who wanted to contest for the party presidency.

He said that whoever was elected must be ready to work with all in rejuvenating the party and that his role would be to ensure a smooth transition of power to his successor.

However, he hoped that the upcoming party election would not further weaken the party internally.

“I do not want to see there is too much internal fighting over the party election. Now we are at the weakest point and all of us need to work together as a team to transform the party.

“My advice is let’s work together, whoever wants to challenge each other, let’s sit down and make sure we can be together to reform the party,” he told reporters after an oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected office bearers for Bangi Division here, tonight.

He was asked to comment on former MCA vice-president Gan Ping Sieu’s decision to contest for the top post.

Asides from deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who has offered himself to the post, it was also reported that some party members are also pushing for former president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek to vie for the post.

Liow who will be stepping down in November following MCA’s dismal performance in the 14th general election, has publicly supported Wee, the only elected Parliamentarian from the party, to succeed him.

MCA elections will be held on November 4. — Bernama