Oil near two-week high as US and Mexico near trade agreement

Oil traded near the highest closing level in more than two weeks. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 28 — Oil traded near the highest closing level in more than two weeks on estimates that US crude inventories fell and as the prospect of a new US-Mexico trade pact spurred wider financial-market optimism.

Futures held near US$69 (RM283) a barrel in New York as President Donald Trump said the US is pursuing a new trade deal with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, American crude inventories are forecast to have fallen further last week after slumping more than expected in the seven days to Aug 17.

“Pretty much in all of the financial front, things look bullish at the moment,” said Michael Poulsen, an analyst at Global Risk Management Ltd.

Still, oil prices are little changed this month as threats to supply from Opec members Iran and Venezuela are balanced by fears that a trade dispute between the US and China will hurt economic growth.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery increased 4 cents to US$68.91 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 8:12am local time, after gaining 15 cents yesterday.

Brent crude for October settlement rose 49 cents to US$76.70 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The London futures’ premium over WTI rose to as high as US$7.80, the most since June 22.

US crude stockpiles are expected to have dropped by 1.49 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey before government data due tomorrow. They fell 5.84 million barrels the week earlier, against expectations for a two-million-barrel slide. — Bloomberg