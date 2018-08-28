MACC arrests ex-MEIO chief for misappropriation of GE14 funds

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was arrested this afternoon after she was called to MACC headquarters for her statement to be recorded. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

A source said her arrest is to assist the probe into the misappropriation of election funds.

She was arrested at about 4.15pm after she was called to MACC headquarters for her statement to be recorded.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest and refused to elaborate further.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power for gratification,” he said.

Hasanah is expected to be remanded at the Putrajaya Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

In a statement, MACC said that initial investigations revealed that her case is connected to that of the seven high-ranking government officers who were remanded for five days by the same court earlier today.

Of the seven, one is a deputy director-general of the research division of the Prime Minister’s Department, while the rest are administrative and diplomatic service (PTD) officers in Grades between 44 and 48.