Puchong man jailed four months for biting wife

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — A Grab driver who bit and hit his wife for not preparing the break-of-fast meal was today sentenced to four months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham imposed the sentence on Mohd Shahrin Mohd Mokhtar, 28, after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Safizamira Sebri, 24, by biting, hitting and slapping her, causing injury to her arms, face and stomach.

The court ordered that the sentence to begin from today.

Mohd Shahrin’s mother who was in the public gallery was seen crying after the court imposed the sentence on her son.

The father of two was charged with committing the offence at a unit in the Koi Tropika Condominium, Puchong, here at 3pm on May 30 under Section 323 of the Penal Code which was read together with Section 326A which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamed Firdaous Mohamad Idris applied for the court to impose a deterrent sentence, taking into consideration that the victim was the accused’s wife.

“I urge for a deterrent sentence so that the accused will not repeat his offence in the future,” he said.

However, the accused who was not represented by counsel appealed for a light sentence as he regretted his action and had to support his wife and two-year-old child as well as his aged parents.

According to the facts of the case, before the incident, the accused’s wife was in her friend’s house before the man lost his temper and called her home to prepare the break-of-fast meal.

When they reached home, an argument broke out resulting in the accused his wife’s stomach and slapping her. — Bernama