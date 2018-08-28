Affin records higher first half net profit

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Affin Bank Group reported a higher net profit for the half year ended June 30, 2018 at RM225 million compared with RM208 million posted during the same period in 2017.

Revenue increased to RM971 million compared with RM698 million previously.

The improved group performance was driven by the increase in net fee and commission income, Islamic banking income, net gain on financial instruments and other operating income, it said in a statement today.

Affin Bank recorded an earnings per share (EPS) of 11.1 sen for the six months period under review compared with 12.3 sen recorded in the same period last year.

The bank said it would continue to leverage on the group’s strengths to further develop its business and improve its market position by focusing on opportunities in the retail, small and medium enterprises (SME) and corporate.

In line with the rapid development in digital banking landscape, the bank would continue to accelerate its digital banking capabilities and further improve its innovativeness in offering financial solutions for better customer experience, the statement added. — Bernama