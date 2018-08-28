Johor Sultan meets Mongolian president in Ulaanbaatar

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar meets with Mongolia President Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Ulaanbaatar August 28, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialSultanIbrahim

JOHOR BARU, Aug 28 — In conjunction with his first visit to Mongolia, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar met with the country’s President Khaltmaagiin Battulga, today.

According to a posting on the Johor Sultan’s Facebook (FB), the meeting took place in yurt (a traditional Mongolian house) located at the State House in its capital city Ulaanbaatar.

His Majesty was accompanied by Tunku Panglima Johor, Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim and several delegates from the Johor state government.

This was followed by a briefing from Mongolian government officials who highlighted the nation’s many business opportunities and investment potential, especially in property development.

Sultan Ibrahim was also pleased to spend time visiting the Mongolian government-owned Gobi cashmere factory in Ulaanbaatar, which is renowned for its high-quality clothing.

Mongolia is one of the largest producers of cashmere in the world and it is the nation’s second largest export.

The FB posting also said that Sultan Ibrahim and the delegation would also visit Tsonjin Boldog, tomorrow. It is the site of the Genghis Khan’s Equestrian Statue, a 40m high statue built in honour of the first king of the Mongolian empire. — Bernama