IJM Corp PBT impacted by unrealised foreign exchange losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — IJM Corporation Bhd’s group’s profit before tax (PBT) decreased 44.6 per cent for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018 (Q1FY19) to RM103.2 million compared with the same quarter last year mainly due to net unrealised foreign exchange losses.

In a statement, it said the decline in PBT was mainly due to net unrealised foreign exchange losses of RM71.0 million for this quarter compared with a loss of RM3.6 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Datuk Soam Heng Choon said: “Our construction business has registered strong growth with a good mix of private and public projects.

“We secured RM3.8 billion worth of order book wins in the last financial year that include quality Grade A office tower projects such as the new HSBC Malaysia headquarters, Menara Prudential, Equatorial Plaza, UOB Tower 2 and Uptown 8 office towers in addition to the LRT3 package from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.

“In India, we announced the award of the RM1.5 billion Vijayapura-Solapur Tollway concession in November 2018.”

He also said the company’s outstanding order book was at a near-record high of RM8.8 billion, which provided earnings visibility over the next few years.

Going forward, IJM would be well-poised to meet the new construction landscape as the country was still in need of quality contractors to execute its infrastructure ambitions, said Soam, adding that the company would continue to tender for quality projects.

On the outlook for the property division, he said performance was expected to maintain on the back of unbilled sales of around RM2.0 billion. — Bernama