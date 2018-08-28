Time dotCom records higher net profit in 2Q

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Time dotCom Bhd’s net profit soared to RM64.94 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 from RM35.88 million in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose to RM239.85 million from RM205.32 million previously, the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the group said the increase in revenue was mainly due to higher sales recorded from the data and data centre businesses.

“The growth is encouraging but we are also mindful of the changing landscape and increasing level of competition in the market,” said Chief Executive Officer Afzal Abdul Rahim.

The Group expects the industry to remain challenging for the second half of 2018.

Time dotCom said it would continue to improve its existing domestic fibre network, while placing emphasis on coverage footprint expansion in the country.

On the regional front, the Group will work with its associates in Thailand and Vietnam to connect Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

It would also explore opportunities to expand its data centre market presence regionally and grow its current ecosystem to include interconnected players from various industries. — Bernama