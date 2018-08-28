Revitalising economy is more practical; Pakatan should consider the interests of the rakyat — Chong Sin Woon

AUGUST 28 — In view that the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is scheduled to host a Bumiputera Congress for Bumiputera entreprenuers, considering that the Malaysian Ringgit is now trading at RM3 against the Singapore dollar, it would be more practical to organise a seminar on the Malaysian economy.

Since PH captured federal office, in addition to axing many mega projects besides back pedalling on its election Manifesto pledges, these have led to foreign investors growing worried over the political instability in Malaysia. They have thus opted to withdraw their funds.

In order to lift the market, Bank Negara pumped in RM66 billion into the market over the last two months, but this move was obviously ineffective. As our Malaysian Ringgit now stands at RM3 against the Singapore dollar which is the lowest level this year, this further highlights the lack of confidence by foreign funds in the PH government.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad’s repeated switching stands and withdrawal of construction and infrastructural projects have incurred instability to the Malaysian economy. With the approaching sales and service tax (SST), the purchasing power of Malaysians will naturally decline. Meanwhile, with the outflow of foreign funds since the new administration stepped in, it is more important to pay attention to these than boosting the special privileges of the Bumiputeras.

Non-stop bad news has caused the economy to go downhill. At this stage, the government should not rest on its laurels but continue to use a critical approach to govern the country. As a matter of urgency, the government should focus on how important it is to boost the national economy.

Despite the latest economic indicators which indicate that Malaysia’s economic growth will slow down in the next four to six months, unfortunately, the PH government has turned a blind eye and is now eager to convene a Bumiputera Congress instead of executing a good job of making the economy viable once again.

The government should not be tempted to play to the gallery but view all matters based on the overall situation of the country. Actions and policies should consider the interests of all peoples. Do not destroy the Malaysian economy out of political revenge. The PH government has now been given the mandate by the rakyat. It is thus incumbent for PH to materialise real and actual accomplishments and not propel people to belittle us.

*Datuk Chong Sin Woon is MCA Youth Chairman.

